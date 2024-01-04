Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Elevance Health worth $168,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.54. 91,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

