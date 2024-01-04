Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sherwin-Williams worth $179,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.20. 234,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day moving average of $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

