Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,140,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,009 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,196,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $675.56. 109,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

