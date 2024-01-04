Brown Advisory Inc. Has $140.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $140,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 198,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

