Brown Advisory Inc. Has $342.58 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.29% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $342,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,169. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.