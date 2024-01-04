Brown Advisory Inc. Has $721.30 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Uber Technologies worth $721,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007,898. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

