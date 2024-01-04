Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.62% of Ameriprise Financial worth $209,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. BOKF NA boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

