Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,217,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434,753 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $648,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,309,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,309,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $65,437,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.23. 149,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

