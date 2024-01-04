Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 250,261 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,324 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 250,261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $148,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,504,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,004 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. 154,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

