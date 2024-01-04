Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 6,015 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ASML worth $161,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $705.72. The company had a trading volume of 205,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,482. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $562.55 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $690.80 and a 200-day moving average of $668.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.