Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 760,800 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,636,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $269,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.0 %

FERG stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.85. 145,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $194.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.20.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Profile



Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

