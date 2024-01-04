Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Carrier Global worth $143,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.83. 451,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

