Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,964,766 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532,810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,964,766 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $524,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $227.21. The stock had a trading volume of 254,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.17. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

