Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 232,044 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,044 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $331,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

