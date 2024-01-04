Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 26,362 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,362 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 0.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.26% of MSCI worth $510,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $556.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,960. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $573.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.85 and its 200-day moving average is $518.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

