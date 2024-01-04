Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 523,873 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,873 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.18% of ChampionX worth $222,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ChampionX by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ChampionX by 10.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.6 %

CHX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 234,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,600. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

