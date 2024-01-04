Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 635,582 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635,582 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.85% of Match Group worth $201,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MTCH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 380,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,983. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.