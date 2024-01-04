Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Genpact worth $141,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.28. 58,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

