Brown Financial Advisory Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Financial Advisory decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,269. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

