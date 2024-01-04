Brown Financial Advisory Sells 38 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.06. The stock had a trading volume of 413,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,362. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.11 and its 200 day moving average is $279.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

