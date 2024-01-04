Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.2 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,943. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Bank of America began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

