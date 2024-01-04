Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $257.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

