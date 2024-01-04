Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,398,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $257.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.38.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

