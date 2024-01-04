CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CAE were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Natixis acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 55,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,974. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

