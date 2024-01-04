Cal-Maine Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,334 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,634 put options.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. 767,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,829. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

