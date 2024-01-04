Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,812,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.51. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.