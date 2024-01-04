Canada Goose Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,611 call options on the company. This is an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 2,295 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 812,174 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 313.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,180 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Canada Goose Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 295,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,365. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

