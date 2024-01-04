Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ opened at C$90.20 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. Insiders sold 267,752 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.