Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 3.7%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 28,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 84,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Cantex Mine Development Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.16.
About Cantex Mine Development
Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cantex Mine Development
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.