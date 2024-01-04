Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 3.7%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 28,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 84,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

