Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.85. 403,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,405. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

