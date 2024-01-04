Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CRS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

