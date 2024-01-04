Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of Carter's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Carter’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $18,111,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $208,000.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

