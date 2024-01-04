Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 10,761.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,705 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 962,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 325.9% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Stock Down 7.6 %

Cazoo Group stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 7,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $680.00.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

