CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CBRE traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $88.73. 161,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,189. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

