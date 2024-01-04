CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2,256,201 shares changing hands.

CCCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,578,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 342,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

