Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

