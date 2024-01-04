Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.30. 179,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. Celestica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

