CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 44,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 81,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$43.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.38 million for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Equities analysts expect that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.015873 EPS for the current year.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

