CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

