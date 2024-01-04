Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.03

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.82. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 131 shares.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

