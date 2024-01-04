Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 125,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

