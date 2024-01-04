Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CCS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,404. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $52.74 and a 52-week high of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 77.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 584.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

