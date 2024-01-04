CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

CF Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Separately, TheStreet cut CF Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Royer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $480,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,661.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

