Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,746,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

