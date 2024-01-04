Channel Wealth LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.