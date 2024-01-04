Channel Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RQI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,920,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59,664.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.