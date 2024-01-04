Channel Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $459.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

