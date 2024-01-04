Channel Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 532 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 532 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $571.79 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

