ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 97,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 27.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 3,153,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Read Our Latest Report on CHPT

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.