Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

